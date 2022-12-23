It happened on November 28 at about 5.10pm. A man on the train was spotted opening the camera and tilting it to ‘upskirt’ the female passenger in front of him – the act of angling a phone to see up someone’s skirt or dress, which became a criminal offence in 2019 .

British Transport Police are investigating the incident and believe the man pictured may have information which could help their investigation. Anyone who may recognise him or have any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200124003. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.