British Transport Police appeal after man robbed and assaulted at Bradford Interchange
The British Transport Police have released an image of three men they want to speak to after a man was robbed and assaulted at Bradford Interchange.
The incident happened at about 7.17pm on September 19 at the station.
The victim, a man in his twenties, was approached by three men near the ticket barriers.
-> Fire fighters in Leeds city centre after fire breaks out at Capita buildingHe attempted to get away from the three men but was chased and then punched and kicked a number of times.
During the assault, money was taken from his pockets.
Officers believe the three men shown in this CCTV image may have information that could help the investigation.
If you know who they are, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 549 of September 19.
Or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.