In what the judge called a “sad case”, Louise Roberts was driven to a life of shoplifting to help feed her spiralling addiction.

The 38-year-old stolen hundreds of pounds worth of items from shops in Crossgates, Seacroft, Swarcliffe and The Springs. She hit Co-op, The Works, One Stop, Next, Morrisons, Poundland and TK Maxx, through February and March.

Among the items taken were chocolate, coffee, fabric softener, detergent and clothing. Appearing in Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP New Hall, where she was being held on remand, Roberts admitted 15 counts of thefts from shops.

Roberts hit several shops in Leeds, stealing to feed her heroin addiction. (pics by National World / Google Maps)

Mitigating, Martin Morrow said it is the first time she has experienced custody and was now on a methadone prescription to tackle her chronic heroin addiction.

He said: “She presents as a bright and intelligent person who fell prey to this hideous substance. She was working full time for five years at Greggs, then met her former partner who was involved in a world so far removed from her own and she was sucked into it.”

He said that Roberts, formerly of Brayton Square, Swarcliffe, had lost weight and some of her teeth due to her addiction. He said that she was expecting to remain in prison.

He said: “She is prepared for what will happen today. She is realistic because she has nowhere to live and without a treatment package in place she would fall back into her bad old ways.”

Judge Robin Mairs jailed here for 13 months and said: “This is a sad case. I accept you are a bright and intelligent woman. At a relatively late stage of life, through a former partner you were introduced to opiates. From that, things spiralled downwards.