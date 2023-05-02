Briggate robbery: Leeds police search for robbery victim after Louis Vuitton designer bag recovered
Police are looking for the owner of a designer bag that was snatched by thieves in Leeds city centre.
The Louis Vuitton bag was stolen in a street robbery in Briggate yesterday (May 1). It had nothing in it to identify the victim by the time it was recovered by West Yorkshire Police because the contents had been discarded. The robbery happened at 6.45pm and was spotted on CCTV, resulting in the arrests of three 17-year-old boys who remain in custody.
The victim had left the scene before officers arrived and was described as an Asian man in his early twenties of a slim build with black hair and a goatee. He was wearing glasses, a black top and grey jeans. Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team have asked him to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230240819 or through the force’s 101 Live Chat website.