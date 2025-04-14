Briggate: Early morning brawl in Leeds city centre leaves two men hospitalised after police rush to scene

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An early morning brawl in Leeds city centre left two men hospitalised after police rushed to the scene.

The incident on Briggate was reported shortly before 5am on Sunday morning (April 13) and prompted a significant police presence.

An early morning brawl in Leeds city centre left two men hospitalised after police rushed to the scene.An early morning brawl in Leeds city centre left two men hospitalised after police rushed to the scene.
An early morning brawl in Leeds city centre left two men hospitalised after police rushed to the scene. | National World

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers put a cordon in place as an investigation was launched into the circumstances. They had been called to the scene by CCTV operators for LeedsWatch.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and two men, aged 21 and 23, were taken to hospital. They are continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are serious but not life threatening.

“Both men have been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and was lifted at about 11.30am. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice