Briggate: Early morning brawl in Leeds city centre leaves two men hospitalised after police rush to scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident on Briggate was reported shortly before 5am on Sunday morning (April 13) and prompted a significant police presence.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Officers put a cordon in place as an investigation was launched into the circumstances. They had been called to the scene by CCTV operators for LeedsWatch.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and two men, aged 21 and 23, were taken to hospital. They are continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are serious but not life threatening.
“Both men have been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and was lifted at about 11.30am. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”