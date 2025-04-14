Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An early morning brawl in Leeds city centre left two men hospitalised after police rushed to the scene.

The incident on Briggate was reported shortly before 5am on Sunday morning (April 13) and prompted a significant police presence.

Officers put a cordon in place as an investigation was launched into the circumstances. They had been called to the scene by CCTV operators for LeedsWatch.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and two men, aged 21 and 23, were taken to hospital. They are continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are serious but not life threatening.

“Both men have been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and was lifted at about 11.30am. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”