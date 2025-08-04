Briggate: Appeal issued after mass brawl on key Leeds city centre street between group of men with weapons
West Yorkshire Police have issued an image of a male they would like to identify as they investigate the affray in Briggate on Saturday, June 21.
A spokesperson said: “Numerous enquiries have been made to identify this male and now the public are being asked if they can assist in this investigation.
“Two males, aged 17 and 20, have been arrested in connection with this matter which is being investigated by Leeds District CID.
“Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Anyone who can assist police is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference number is 13250349837.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.