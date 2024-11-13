Briggate: Elderly woman has 'hundreds of pounds' stolen at Leeds city centre ATM as police search for suspect
The victim, in her eighties, was withdrawing cash from an ATM on Briggate at around 10.45am on Tuesday, November 5, when the suspect, who had been waiting in line, pushed her and grabbed the money before fleeing the scene.
Detectives investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of the suspect.
The victim described him as a slim, non-British white male, between 5ft 2in and 5ft 4 in tall, with long hair. He was reportedly wearing a blue jacket at the time of the incident.
Anyone who recognises the suspect or has any information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13240602762 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.