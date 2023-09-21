Police investigating a large fight in Leeds city centre have released CCTV images of six suspects they want to identify.

Police want to speak to these six men about a mass brawl on Briggate in the early hours of the morning. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

At about 5.20am on Sunday, September 3, officers were alerted by Leedswatch CCTV staff to the incident involving a number of males in Briggate.

Officers from Leeds District and British Transport Police were deployed to the scene and five males were arrested on suspicion of affray. They were later released under investigation.

A British Transport Police officer was assaulted during the incident and one of those arrested has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and are appealing for the public’s help to identify any of the six males shown in these CCTV images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2655 Gilbert at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13230489836 or online.