Bridge Street Leeds: Man taken to hospital with 'significant' head injuries following report of assault near city centre

Police were called by the ambulance service to reports a male had been assaulted in central Leeds on Wednesday.

By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

West Yorkshire police were called to Bridge Street in central Leeds at 4.26PM on Wednesday (August 16) to reports a man had been assaulted.

Officers attended and a man was found with significant head injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to Bridge Street around half four in the afternoon on Wednesday. Picture by GooglePolice were called to Bridge Street around half four in the afternoon on Wednesday. Picture by Google
Enquiries regarding the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information who haven't already spoken to police to come forward.

Information can be given through the 101LiveChat function or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230456744.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

