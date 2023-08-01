Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Bridge End last night (July 31) by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, who had reported a property fire at around 11pm.

It was in an abandoned building that the force discovered a cannabis farm spread across three floors. Police have launched an investigation and a cordon remains in place around the Bridge End property today.

