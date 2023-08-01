Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bridge End Leeds: City centre fire leads to discovery of three-floor cannabis farm in derelict building

A blaze in Leeds city centre led to the discovery of a three-floor cannabis farm in a derelict building.
James Connolly
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:55 BST

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Bridge End last night (July 31) by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, who had reported a property fire at around 11pm.

It was in an abandoned building that the force discovered a cannabis farm spread across three floors. Police have launched an investigation and a cordon remains in place around the Bridge End property today.

A police spokesperson said: “At 11.05pm yesterday evening, police were called by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a fire at a property in Bridge End, Leeds and the discovery of a cannabis farm.

“The cannabis farm was located in a derelict building over three floors.Enquiries are ongoing and a scene remains in place at this time.”