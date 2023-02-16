Brianna’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in Linear Park in Culcheth in Warrington, Cheshire, on Saturday (February 11) and two teenagers have been charged with her murder. Police rushed to the scene after receiving calls the popular teenager, who was transgender, had suffered serious injuries around 3pm, but she was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Leeds LGBTQ+ support groups LeedsTrans and Angels of Freedom have organised a vigil in memory of Brianna on Park Squark on Saturday (February 18). The event will start at 3pm and attendees have been asked to wear pink and colourful clothes in memory or her.

The two suspects, a boy and girl, both 15, were arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of murder and Cheshire Police confirmed on Wednesday that they had been charged. The force confirmed the girl is also from Warrington while the boy is from neighbouring Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Brianna Ghey was fatally stabbed in a park in Cheshire

Earlier this week, the force confirmed it hadn’t ruled out that Brianna’s death was a hate crime, saying they were exploring “all lines of enquiry”.

A spokesman said yesterday: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Following her death, Brianna's family paid tribute to her, calling her “beautiful, witty and hilarious”. They said: “She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.”