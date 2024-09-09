A thug whose brutal assault on his pregnant partner left her needing metal plates fitted into her face, then threatened her in court as he was being sentenced.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Craig Barker was taken down from the dock at Leeds Crown Court after interrupting proceedings and swearing, calling the victim a liar before telling her: “Watch your back.”

The 41-year-old was found guilty after a trial in August of causing GBH with intent, as well as breach of a restraining order and non-fatal strangulation. He was brought back to court to be sentenced today, but the judge ordered he be taken down early due to his disruptive behaviour.

The judge, Recorder Patrick Palmer, initially warned him and Barker responded: “I couldn’t give a s*** lad”, before being led away.

Barker (pictured) attacked his pregnant partner then threatened her again in court today. (pics by WYP / PA) | WYP / PA

The court heard that Barker, who has a long criminal record including previous convictions for violence against his partner, had even tried to hide the woman’s blood-stained clothes after the attack, and ordered her to drop the charges as he was being arrested.

He had come home to Doncaster Road in Wakefield on February 16 last year and became embroiled in an argument with the pregnant woman, who was suffering from morning sickness. They were in a relationship for around three years and he was almost twice her age, the court heard.

During the argument, he launched at her, strangling and attacking her. She blacked out during the strangulation. Barker eventually took her to hospital and it was found she had suffered a broken jaw, eye socket and broken cheek. She also sustained ligament damage to her cheek.

She needed surgery to insert four titanium plates and two screws. In a victim impact statement read out to the court, she said she still suffered from nightmares and admitted she is “terrified” of Barker getting out of jail and finding her.

Despite giving birth to his child, she said: “I never want to see him again and I do not want him to be involved in my life.”

It was claimed by Barker that she had been violent towards him, which was rejected by the Crown. He has 46 previous convictions for 108 offences.

Mitigating, Richard Canning said that despite denying the offence of GBH with intent, Barker did acknowledge that there “had been an incident”, which Mr Canning said was the “first step of being rehabilitated.”

Recorder Palmer told the court: “She suffered very serious injuries indeed. This defendant’s attitude towards women, particularly those whom he is in an intimate relationship with, is a huge concern.”

He said that Barker’s victim-blaming attitude was an issue and so imposed an extended 10-year sentence, having found him to be dangerous. This is made up of eight years’ jail, with a two-year licence period.

The lifelong restraining order to keep him away from the woman will remain in place.

Speaking after today’s sentencing, Detective Constable Mandy Geary, of Wakefield Adult Safeguarding, said: “This was a particularly horrific attack against a vulnerable young woman which resulted in her having to have a plate and screws fitted to her face.

“She has shown immense courage in reporting what has happened to her and giving evidence against her attacker in court. I hope that the prison sentence he has been given provides her with some comfort as she continues to rebuild her life.

“Violent attacks like this cannot be tolerated. Everyone has their part to play in challenging behaviour and informing authorities about violence, sexual violence, controlling or coercive behaviour or harassment. Women and girls should be able to live without fear; they should not only be safe but also feel safe.

“If anyone has been the victim of an offence or has concerns for someone they know then I would urge them to report it. Reports can be made directly to the police or via a number of other agencies.”