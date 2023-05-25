Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Brandon Milligan: West Yorkshire Police hunt for wanted Leeds man over burglary and assault offences

Police in Leeds are asking for the public’s help in reporting any information about the whereabouts of a wanted man.
By Alex Grant
Published 25th May 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:58 BST

Brandon Milligan, 18, is wanted for an offence of theft of motor vehicle in the Chapeltown area of Leeds in April. Police would also like to speak to him in connection with offences of burglary and assault in Leeds city centre.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Brandon. Police would urge anyone who has information about his movements or whereabouts to contact the police.

Information can be passed to police by using 101 Live Chat or calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230216769. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

