Brandon Milligan, 18, is wanted for an offence of theft of motor vehicle in the Chapeltown area of Leeds in April. Police would also like to speak to him in connection with offences of burglary and assault in Leeds city centre.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Brandon. Police would urge anyone who has information about his movements or whereabouts to contact the police.

Information can be passed to police by using 101 Live Chat or calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230216769. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.