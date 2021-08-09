A representative from West Yorkshire Police has warned "public safety is at risk" and recommended "that an immediate suspension of the premises licence is necessary to protect public safety" at The Barley Mow in Bramley.

A review of the pub's licence - set to be held at Leeds Civic Hall on Monday August 16 - comes in the wake of violent assaults linked to the premises.

On June 4, police said a "heavily intoxicated" man had attended the Grade II listed pub at around 4.30pm.

The Barley Mow in Bramley

Whilst on the premises, a fight broke out and the man was attacked and knocked to the ground.

He had drunk "approximately 14 alcoholic drinks" and continued to be served alcohol until the time of the incident, according to a police statement submitted to a Leeds City Council's licensing sub-committee.

He left the premises and the "disturbance" continued, during which time the man was attacked again.

The victim was said to have told police that he was knocked unconscious during the fight.

He sustained a fractured jaw and a metal plate was fitted, according to the police log.

The matter was reported to the police but no further action was taken due to a lack of support from the victim.

In a separate incident later in the month, police attended the premises shortly before midnight to reports of an affray and assault.

It was reported that between six and 10 people were fighting in the smoking area of the pub on June 25, with both men and women involved.

The police statement to the committee details how a 16-year-old boy was assaulted during the violence that broke out.

It said: "Subsequent hospital treatment was required resulting in the diagnosis of injuries including two fractures to the skull, a bleed to the brain and a displaced jaw. These injuries resulted in him being admitted to hospital as an in-patient.

"It was established that at the time of the incident, this male was under the influence of alcohol and had allegedly taken cocaine.

"Enquiries revealed that he had been in the public house playing pool and drinking since between 2015 and 2030hrs until the incident occurred.

"He states that whilst in the premises he had consumed alcohol, but he stated he could not recall taking cocaine."

Officers have made an application under the Licensing Act 2003 for the summary review of the premises licence to be conducted.

Further documentation published ahead of next week's review reveals that the pub's licence was revoked on July 22 following a meeting behind closed doors.

However, the licence was reinstated after representations from the venue's owners. It means the pub in Lower Town Street currently remains open pending the decision.

According to documents, a new CCTV system has been installed at the pub "which also allows the CCTV to be monitored remotely by the owners of the business if not present."

The request to review the licence is supported by the council's licensing department, while three members of the public have submitted letters calling for the pub's licence to be revoked.

One member of the public wrote: "Noise made by the customers of the pub is a particular problem at closing time and beyond and hasn’t been limited to the weekend.

""Since lockdown restrictions were lifted this has been seven nights a week.

"Warm nights have made the issue more noticeable due to the need to open windows during the warm weather.

"Shouting, screaming, brawling in the street and surrounds."

The pub - which was previously used by Bramley Rugby League Club - went up for auction last year.