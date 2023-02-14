News you can trust since 1890
Bramley drug bust: Man arrested after police find dozens of cannabis plants in Leeds home

Police have closed down a cannabis grow in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:09pm

Emergency services were called to a property on Gamble Hill Walk in Bramley after a cannabis grow was found.

Firefighters contacted West Yorkshire Police to assist after they were called to the property this morning.

Officers attended and found a small cannabis grow of around 30 plants. Northern Powergrid also attended to make the electrics safe.

Emergency services were called to a property on Gamble Hill Walk in Bramley. Picture: Google

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a police cordon remains in place around the property.