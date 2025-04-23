Brahim Hamzaj: Wakefield police search for man suspected of serious sexual offence

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 14:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are searching for a man who is wanted on suspicion of a serious sexual offence in Wakefield.

Detectives in West Yorkshire are asking for the public’s help to find Brahim Hamzaj, 33, who is wanted for questioning regarding the assault on an adult female victim.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson stated that Hamzaj's last known address was in the Alverthorpe area of Wakefield, and he has connections to Bradford and Dewsbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brahim Hamzaj is wanted on suspicion of a serious sexual assault against a woman in Wakefield.Brahim Hamzaj is wanted on suspicion of a serious sexual assault against a woman in Wakefield.
Brahim Hamzaj is wanted on suspicion of a serious sexual assault against a woman in Wakefield. | WYP

There have been several attempts to locate and apprehend Hamzaj in the past, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

West Yorkshire Police added: "Anyone who has seen him or who has any information which could assist the police in their enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240533065.

"Any immediate sightings of him should be reported on 999."

Keep your finger on the pulse of the city throughout 2025 with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.

Related topics:WakefieldWest Yorkshire PoliceBradfordPolice
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice