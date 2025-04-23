Brahim Hamzaj: Wakefield police search for man suspected of serious sexual offence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives in West Yorkshire are asking for the public’s help to find Brahim Hamzaj, 33, who is wanted for questioning regarding the assault on an adult female victim.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson stated that Hamzaj's last known address was in the Alverthorpe area of Wakefield, and he has connections to Bradford and Dewsbury.
There have been several attempts to locate and apprehend Hamzaj in the past, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
West Yorkshire Police added: "Anyone who has seen him or who has any information which could assist the police in their enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240533065.
"Any immediate sightings of him should be reported on 999."