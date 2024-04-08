Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nationwide police manhunt is under way for Habibur Masum, 25, who is suspected over the murder in Bradford of Kulsama Akter.

West Yorkshire Police said Masum was known to police and that Ms Akter had had previous contact with police.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said.

The force said officers were called to the scene at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled. She later died in hospital. Ms Akter’s baby was not harmed.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over previous contact with Ms Akter.

Asked by reporters if the woman had been in contact with police, Mr Miller said: “Yes she had.

“We have referred ourselves to the IOPC because we have had previous contact with the deceased.”

Asked about previous contact with the suspect, he said: “Masum was known to the police, not in West Yorkshire, that’s as much as we would like to say at this stage.”

Renewing his appeal to the public for information, he said: “I believe him to still be in the country at this moment in time.”

Greater Manchester Police hasalso referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over previous contact with Ms Akter and Masum.

Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes from GMP Oldham district said: “We share the shock and concern that our communities feel in the wake of this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Kulsama Akter’s family at this truly distressing time.

“Habibur Masum is wanted by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. Due to his links to Greater Manchester, we have our specialist officers following several lines of enquiry to locate him. I urge members of the public to remain vigilant, and if you have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 as a matter of urgency.

“Due to previous police contact with Habibur Masum and Kulsama Akter, Greater Manchester Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Police hunting Masum have conducted “a number of raids” in Burnley, Oldham, and Chester.

West Yorkshire Police Officer Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said: “There is significant resources conducting CCTV and house-to-house inquiries.

“And we also have local Bradford officers carrying out increased patrols in the area, which I hope will be of some reassurance to residents.

“With the support of other forces we’ve conducted a number of raids in the Burnley and Oldham and Chester areas in the search for Masum, and during the searches a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is now in police custody.”

Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said suspect Habibur Masum was last seen walking in the direction of a park having got off a bus.

“Masum is a slim Asian man and was last seen wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines, grey tracksuit bottoms and maroon trainers,” he said.

“On Saturday he was captured on CCTV getting on a bus.