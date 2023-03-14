The Homicide and Major Enquiry team (HMET) have launched an investigation after police were called to Grosvenor Park, Lumb Lane at 5.29pm on Saturday 11 March. A 16-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident. One 15-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries. The other 15-year-old remains in police custody at this time on suspicion of attempt murder.

Extensive enquiries are being carried out by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) said: “This is a very serious incident where a 16-year-old boy has been stabbed and remains critically ill in hospital. My thoughts are with the victim and his family who, as you can imagine, are distraught.

The boy was stabbed in Grosvenor Park

“We know there were numerous young people in the park between 4:30pm and 5:30pm on Saturday who may have witnessed the disorder. I would appeal directly to each one of them to come forward and provide evidence in the investigation. We are determined to identify those responsible for this incident and bring them to justice.

“We know that people who were there may have reservations about speaking with the police, but we hope that they can appreciate that this is important for the victim and the investigation.”

