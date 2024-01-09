More than £2 million worth of cannabis and Class A drugs have been seized from the streets of Bradford South in a dedicated operation.

A year ago, Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with partners, set up a dedicated operation in the Holme Wood area to tackle criminality and anti-social behaviour.

The operation involved partners including Bradford Council, Incommunities, NHS, Volunteers and Environmental Health, and have led to more than 200 arrests and six people recalled to prison.

The Team have in that time executed more than 60 address searches which break down to 48 Class B Drugs searches, eight Class A Drugs searches and 5 theft warrants, with 2739 cannabis plants seized with an estimated value of more than £2 million.

The operation has also seen 50 bikes and 87 cars seized by police.

Inspector Tany Ditta, head of the Bradford South’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This operation led by Sergeant Daniel Stoker and his team highlights our continued commitment to making Holme Wood a better and safer place to live.

“We have seen a reduction in crimes committed in the area with 300 less crimes compared to the previous year. Crime and anti-social behaviour is a huge concern for residents and I hope these results show we are committed to tacking them.

“We know that the work doesn’t stop here. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to tackle the problem. I hope this sends a strong message to people involved in crime and anti-social behaviour on the Holme Wood Estate, that it will not be tolerated, and we will find the people responsible.”

Lindsey Roche, head of Neighbourhood Management at Incommunities, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Sergeant Stoker and his team for the dedication and focus to reduce crime within the Holme Wood community.

"We remain committed to working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Holme Wood and across the Bradford district. Residents of Holme Wood deserve to live in neighbourhoods that are safe and allow them the opportunity to grow and thrive without fear.

"As a landlord we will continue to tackle breaches of tenancy and take a zero tolerance to crime being committed within the homes that we provide and our neighbourhoods.”

Cllr Abdul Jabar, Bradford Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, added: “This operation has been a huge success due to the police and partner organisations working together.