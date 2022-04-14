Here is everything we know about the incident.

When did it happen?

The crash happened at 2.26pm on Monday, April 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was killed as he crossed the road and was hit by a car in Bradford Road.

Where did it happen?

It happened on Bradford Road in Stanningley.

What happened?

A man was crossing the road after getting off a bus.

Joshua Wilson was killed after being hit by a car. He was 26.

A black BMW M2, which was travelling towards Pudsey, hit him as he crossed.

The victim was given first aid and then medical attention but sadly confirmed to have died at the scene.

Police believe another car, a BMW X5, was travelling in tandem with the M2.

Who was the victim?

Floral tributes have been left at the scene.

Police confirmed yesterday (Weds 13) that the man who was killed was Joshua Wilson.

He was 26-years-old.

Friends, family and residents in the area have left floral tributes to Joshua.

RIP Josh. Gone but never forgotten," one tribute said.

While another read: "To the young man I am so sorry we couldn't do more for you. My thoughts are with your family."

Another set, laid by the first member of the public to give aid, read: "Josh, I am so sorry that I could not save you. All my love."

Has anyone been arrested?

The male driver of a black BMW M2 arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of a grey BMW X5 was also arrested.

Both men have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

What did the police say?

DS Fiona Allan of MCET, said: “We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young man losing his life.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw or has phone or dashcam footage of the collision or who saw the BMW M2 and BMW X5 in the moments before the collision.

“Anyone who has footage or information is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 0896 of April 11.