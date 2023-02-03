Bradford Road Birstall fatal crash: Driver arrested as man killed and four others taken to hospital after collision
A man has been killed and four other people injured after a car crashed into a wall in Birstall during the early hours.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the fatal collision in Bradford Road, which happened not long after midnight on Thursday into Friday morning. The force said that a black Volkswagen Golf had collided with a stone wall at the junction of Musgrave Street.
The vehicle was travelling from Dewsbury towards Gomersal on Bradford Road, Batley, at the time. A force spokesperson said: “Four people travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries. A fifth man, in his thirties, suffered fatal injuries, and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The driver, a 25-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time. Road closures are currently in place.”
The Major Collision Enquiry Team is now appealing for anyone who may have information about the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact police via 101, quoting log 0010 of February 3. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.