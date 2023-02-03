West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the fatal collision in Bradford Road, which happened not long after midnight on Thursday into Friday morning. The force said that a black Volkswagen Golf had collided with a stone wall at the junction of Musgrave Street.

The vehicle was travelling from Dewsbury towards Gomersal on Bradford Road, Batley, at the time. A force spokesperson said: “Four people travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries. A fifth man, in his thirties, suffered fatal injuries, and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver, a 25-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time. Road closures are currently in place.”

The Volkswagen Golf was travelling on Bradford Road in Birstall when it collided with a stone wall at the junction of Musgrave Street. Picture: Google