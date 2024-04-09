Bradford murder: Suspect arrested by police after mum stabbed to death in city centre
The 25-year-old man, from Oldham, was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, April 9) in the Aylesbury area.
Members of the public and the media are thanked for widely sharing appeals for information in relation to the incident.
Kulsuma Akter, 27, died after being stabbed on Westgate in Bradford at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday (April 6).
Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances. “We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.
“We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance in this matter.”
Kulsuma was taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers. She was with her young baby at the time of the incident - the baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident.
Due to police having contact with Kulsuma prior to her death, West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
It was also confirmed yesterday afternoon that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in police custody.
If anyone has any information that could assist the investigation, they can report it via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of April 6. Information can also be given via the Major Incident Public Portal.
Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.