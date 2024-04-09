Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 25-year-old man, from Oldham, was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, April 9) in the Aylesbury area.

Members of the public and the media are thanked for widely sharing appeals for information in relation to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kulsuma Akter, 27, died after being stabbed on Westgate in Bradford at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday (April 6).

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation in Bradford city centre on Saturday. Pictures: Google/NW

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances. “We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.

“We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance in this matter.”

Kulsuma was taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers. She was with her young baby at the time of the incident - the baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to police having contact with Kulsuma prior to her death, West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

It was also confirmed yesterday afternoon that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in police custody.

If anyone has any information that could assist the investigation, they can report it via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of April 6. Information can also be given via the Major Incident Public Portal.