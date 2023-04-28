Nathan Roe, aged 21, of Tyersal Close in Bradford, was sentenced today (Friday) at Bradford Crown Court after he was convicted of several offences between December 2021 and August 2022.

His ten-year sentence also included a charge of making indecent images of children.

Following an investigation he pleaded guilty to all 13 of the charges against him.

Nathan Roe, aged 21, of Tyersal Close in Bradford, was jailed for 10 years after he was convicted of several offences between December 2021 and August 2022. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Speaking after Roe was sentenced, the officer in the case, PC Janine Earlie of the Protective Services Crime department, said: “This sentence fully recognises the seriousness of Roe’s offending and the danger he posed to children by engaging them in sexual conversations.