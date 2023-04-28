Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bradford man sentenced to 10 years in jail for having sexual conversations with two children online

A West Yorkshire man has been jailed for ten years for using the internet to engage in sexual conversations with two children.

By Charles Gray
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST

Nathan Roe, aged 21, of Tyersal Close in Bradford, was sentenced today (Friday) at Bradford Crown Court after he was convicted of several offences between December 2021 and August 2022.

His ten-year sentence also included a charge of making indecent images of children.

Following an investigation he pleaded guilty to all 13 of the charges against him.

Nathan Roe, aged 21, of Tyersal Close in Bradford, was jailed for 10 years after he was convicted of several offences between December 2021 and August 2022. Photo: West Yorkshire PoliceNathan Roe, aged 21, of Tyersal Close in Bradford, was jailed for 10 years after he was convicted of several offences between December 2021 and August 2022. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
Speaking after Roe was sentenced, the officer in the case, PC Janine Earlie of the Protective Services Crime department, said: “This sentence fully recognises the seriousness of Roe’s offending and the danger he posed to children by engaging them in sexual conversations.

“I hope the victims in this case will take some comfort in this outcome and that it demonstrates how serious the police and the courts take this kind of offending.”