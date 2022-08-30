Bradford M606 fatal crash: 16-year-old boy jailed for head-on motorway crash that killed three people
A 16-year-old boy has been jailed for causing the deaths of three people in a head-on motorway crash.
Jack Simpson drove a Ford Transit van the wrong way down the M606 in Bradford and crashed into a taxi.
He had failed to stop for police and led them on a chase near Moorlands Road, Birkenshaw, shortly before the crash on June 13.
The taxi driver, Sohail Ali, 28, and passenger Simon McHugh, 49, died at the scene.
A passenger in the ford transit van, Kyden Leadbeater, 18, died in hospital.
Simpson was convicted of three offences of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving.
He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today and will serve three years in prison and another three years on licence.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This has been a tragic incident on our roads and we welcome Simpson admitting causing death by dangerous driving and facing the consequences of his actions.
“The recklessness of Simpson shows the deadly cost of dangerous driving, he has shown no regards for other road users or his passengers.
“Our thoughts remain with the families affected by this awful road traffic collision.”
West Yorkshire Police referred themselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who are looking into the police pursuit of a Ford Transit van prior to the crash.