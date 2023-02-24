Faiz Rehman, 37, of Hendford Drive, Bradford , pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine, heroin and cannabis as part of a wholesale trafficking enterprise. Yesterday (Thursday) at Bradford Crown Court he was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

“Drugs cause harm on our streets and in our communities where they fuel crime and anti-social behaviour which impacts on ordinary people’s lives. We hope the significant prison sentence he has received will serve to reassure the community and send a very clear message to those who think they can get away with profiting from this criminal trade.”