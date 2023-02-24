Bradford drug dealer jailed for 15 years for supplying over £4 million worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis
A West Yorkshire drug dealer has been jailed for 15 years for trafficking over £4.2million worth of drugs across the UK.
Faiz Rehman, 37, of Hendford Drive, Bradford, pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine, heroin and cannabis as part of a wholesale trafficking enterprise. Yesterday (Thursday) at Bradford Crown Court he was sentenced to 15 years in jail.
Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson of West Yorkshire Police said: “This was a complex investigation where Rehman used encrypted communications to traffic drugs across the country.
“We welcome the lengthy sentence given at court. Rehman was involved in what was a significant organised drugs line supplying Class A and B drugs.
“Drugs cause harm on our streets and in our communities where they fuel crime and anti-social behaviour which impacts on ordinary people’s lives. We hope the significant prison sentence he has received will serve to reassure the community and send a very clear message to those who think they can get away with profiting from this criminal trade.”