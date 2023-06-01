Ali Malik Ajaib, 35 of Charnwood Road was convicted of six counts of sexual activity with a child at Bradford Crown Court on May 26.

The charges relate to one victim in November and December 2020.

He was sentenced to four years in jail, given a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register.

Ali Malak Ajaib has been jailed for four years

Detective Constable Philippa Howard of Bradford Safeguarding Team said: “We welcome the four-year sentence Ajaib has received.

“He was in a position of trust and took advantage of a young girl.

“I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting these crimes.

