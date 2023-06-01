Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bradford Crown Court: West Yorkshire man 'in a position of trust' jailed for four years for sexually abusing child

A man from Bradford has been jailed for 4 years after being found guilty of multiple counts of sexual activity with a child.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Ali Malik Ajaib, 35 of Charnwood Road was convicted of six counts of sexual activity with a child at Bradford Crown Court on May 26.

The charges relate to one victim in November and December 2020.

He was sentenced to four years in jail, given a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register.

Ali Malak Ajaib has been jailed for four yearsAli Malak Ajaib has been jailed for four years
Detective Constable Philippa Howard of Bradford Safeguarding Team said: “We welcome the four-year sentence Ajaib has received.

“He was in a position of trust and took advantage of a young girl.

“I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting these crimes.

“We would always encourage all victims of sexual offending to come forward and speak to the police. We remain committed to finding justice for all victims.”