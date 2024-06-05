Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An eight-year-old boy has been left with serious head injuries following a hit-and-run crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the crash in Bradford.

An eight-year-old was taken to hospital with a “serious head injury” following a collision with a blue moped in Horton Park at about 7.15pm last Thursday (May 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy was taken to hospital following a collision with a blue moped in Horton Park, Bradford. Picture: Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The rider of the moped, who was said to be wearing a balaclava, failed to stop following the collision and exited the park on to Horton Park Avenue.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage of a blue moped in the area at the time is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101.