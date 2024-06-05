Horton Park Bradford: Eight-year-old boy left with serious head injury after hit-and-run crash
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the crash in Bradford.
An eight-year-old was taken to hospital with a “serious head injury” following a collision with a blue moped in Horton Park at about 7.15pm last Thursday (May 30).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“The rider of the moped, who was said to be wearing a balaclava, failed to stop following the collision and exited the park on to Horton Park Avenue.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage of a blue moped in the area at the time is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101.
Witnesses can also get in touch via the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website quoting log reference 1619 of May 30.