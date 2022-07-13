Boy detained after robbing terrified victims at knifepoint in Leeds city centre

The boy's first offence took place when he was just 16-years-old in autumn of 2021, when he was seen to have a knife in a public place.

Now 17 the boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, later carried out two robberies as part of a group earlier this year in Leeds city centre.

During one of the robberies, he produced a knife, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The terrified victims were robbed after being walked to a cashpoint or having their phones taken from them, prosecutor Marte Alnaes told the court.

By the boy's admissions, the targeted victims were "off their heads" in drink at the time of the offences, the court was told.

Weapons were also brandished during the horrifying ordeal, the court was told.

"[The victims] were vulnerable because they were drunk", Recorder Menary said.

"They were terrified and wondered how it could happen to them."

The day after the second robbery, the boy was spotted by CCTV operators who believed he was selling drugs in the city centre.

Officers approached him and found a small lock knife, a quantity of cocaine and cannabis resin.

He was arrested and taken into the care of a local authority, the court heard.

Just hours after being taken into care, the boy escaped but he was later discovered in a garden.

He was taken to a police station.

The boy later pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, one of having an article with a blade or point, one of having a knife in a public place, one of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, one of possession of cannabis resin, one of possession of an offensive weapon and one for escaping lawful custody.

In mitigation, Catherine Silverton told the court the boy was brought up by loving parents.

His parents have now "washed their hands" of him, the court was told.

Sentencing the boy, Recorder Menary said: "I entirely accept that you have been exploited by people who are older, they should know better.

"You are someone they could get to do things for them."

"It is plain you felt trapped in this offending."

The Recorder told the boy his offences would have been measured "in years" if he was an adult - with each robbery otherwise usually resulting in a four-year sentence.