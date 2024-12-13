Boy abused by Leeds teenager in the 1990s tells court: 'I just want the nightmare to end'
Martin Waddington, who is now 41, was found guilty after a recent trial at Leeds Crown Court of multiple counts of sex abuse from the 1990s.
He was jailed for seven years.
In an impact statement written by Waddington’s victim and read to the court by prosecutor Michael Morley, he said: “I have carried a lot of shame. I ask myself ‘why me?’ and ‘was it my fault?’
“I still have flashbacks, PTSD, insomnia and horrific nightmares. I hope I can get past this.
“I just struggle with where to start. I carry the weight of the world on my shoulders. I’m a prisoner in my own mind.
“I can’t stand it anymore. I need the pain and the dirty secret to come to an end.”
He said he struggles to trust people and often prefers to be on his own, because he feels safer.
Waddington, of Eastwood Crescent, Swarcliffe, was found guilty by a jury of attempted rape, two counts of indecency with a child and three counts of indecent assault.
He kissed the boy “passionately”, touched him while he was naked before progressing to making the boy perform a sex act. He later attempted to rape him.
Waddington was between 16 and 18 at the time of his offending. He later tried to claim the victim was “financially motivated”.
He appeared in court this week from HMP Hull where he was being held on remand.
Mitigating, Andrew Semple said reports suggested Waddington had lacked any maturity to make decisions around sex at the time. But he said the man he is now is different to the juvenile he was.
Judge Tahir Khan KC told Waddington: “You took advantage of him and abused him. In terms of gravity, this was on any view, very serious conduct of a sexual nature.
“You abused him repeatedly. That abuse has affected him through his life. The fear of not being believed plagued him.
“He felt shame and worthlessness and has carried the burden for so many years.”
Waddington was put on the sex offender register for life.