'Boxing stance' Leeds thug attacked passer-by and cost him £8,000 in dental work

A thug who was arguing with a woman on a Leeds street then attacked a passer-by, punching him so hard his dental bill came to more than £8,000.

The victim was punched six or seven times by David Boylan who had squared up to the man in a “boxing-style” stance, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The man suffered two fractured teeth, required a dental splint, still has pain and is undergoing further treatment.

Prosecuting the case, Robert Galley said the victim and others had left a restaurant in Horsforth at around 11.15pm on October 16, 2021, when they came across Boylan arguing with the woman on Back Lane.

He was being aggressive towards the woman and a bin was knocked over. The victim and his group picked up the bin and a comment was made, which Boylan took exception to.

The 28-year-old got into his boxing stance and punched the man to the face “six of seven times”, including one thrown after the man had collapsed on the floor.

Witnesses said he was about to kick the victim but relented.

Boylan, of Tinshill View, Cookridge, later admitted a charge of ABH. No mitigation was given by hus barrister after the judge said he would not lock him up.

Judge Ray Singh accepted his remorse but said: “The number of blows were well in excess of self defence.”

He gave him a 24-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months - the maximum length that can be imposed that is still suspendible.

He was also told to perform 240 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days with probation.