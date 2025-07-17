Booze thieves left trail of debris after stealing loaded truck from Leeds depot

Thieves hijacked a truck filled with booze from a depot and smashed their way through the compound gates to escape.

But the bungling thieves failed to close the doors of the vehicle leaving a trail of bottles spilling out on the road and allowing the police to follow them to where they attempted to hide.

Nathan Frier was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for his part in the heist, while a warrant was put out for his co-defendant, Donovan Naylor, who failed to show up for court.

The pair climbed into the compound of Tradeteam Ltd on Topcliffe Lane, Tingley, in the early hours of August 20 last year.

Frier was jailed for stealing the van from the Tradeteam depot in Tingley that was filled with alcohol. | Google Maps / Getty

The van had been left running with the keys in the ignition, and the pair climbed in and drove off, smashing through the hydraulic gates.

Prosecutor Oishee Dey said the vehicle had £25,000 worth of alcohol onboard and the damage to the gates came to £10,000.

An employee at the depot was able to follow the truck because of the contents being spilled across the road as they drove away.

After workers dialled 999, the deployed officers continued to follow the debris until they reached Albert Road in Morley.

They found the truck and saw the two culprits. Naylor, who walks with a stick, did not attempt to run and was arrested.

Frier fled and was found hiding laid in a bush nearby but refused to come out. The 30-year-old was dragged out by officers and the vehicle keys found on him.

He threatened to bite the officer’s nose and was lashing out with kicks.

Frier, formerly of Alberty Drive, Morley, later admitted theft of a vehicle, criminal damage, theft and assault of an emergency worker.

He has 21 previous convictions for 37 offences, and is currently serving a 21-month sentence for other matters. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Wealstun.

Mitigating, Nicholas Leadbeater said Frier had been out walking with Naylor that night and noticed the van being loaded up and the keys in the ignition, so committed the theft “on impulse”.

He said that since being held in prison he has rid himself of drugs and alcohol, is working with the counselling service, Forward Leeds, and had undertaken courses to better himself.

Judge Neil Clark gave him a 12-month sentence.

Meanwhile, a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of 44-year-old Donovan Naylor, of Jubilee Court, Morley.