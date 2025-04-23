Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paranoid thug tore hair from the scalp of his partner after accusing her flirting and sleeping with other men.

Terry Redman had been drinking heavily and taking drugs, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He admitted a charge of ABH and has several previous convictions for violence.

Prosecutor Antonia Adie said the couple had been in an “on/off” relationship for 16 years.

They had split up in 2013, got back together in 2020, but separated again in January last year. They have two children together.

The woman said Redman had been violent with her in the past which led to the breakdown of the relationship.

In July last year she allowed him to stay at her home but he “turned on her” one evening after drinking and taking drugs.

He accused her of sleeping with his friends and touching his brother’s leg.

Redman pushed and pinned her against the kitchen wall and then hit her, with what he later said was an open hand, but which caused her to fall and strike her face on the radiator, leaving her bleeding.

He then grabbed her by the hair and pulled out clumps that were left on the kitchen floor and later found by the police.

She told him to leave. A neighbour called the police and Redman ran out of the back door when they arrived.

The woman had bruising and swelling to her eye and a cut to her eyebrow that required stitches.

Redman, 40, was arrested six days later from his mother’s address.

Redman, of Merewood Road, Castleford, has 11 previous convictions for 16 offences dated between 2003 and 2017. Six are for violence, including an attack on his ex partner.

Mitigating, Mark Foley said Redman recognised the need to abstain from drinking. He said he also wanted to maintain his relationship with his children.

Mr Foley said: “He recognises he has to mend his ways.”

The judge, Recorder Anthony Dunne said: “There’s a dispute to what exactly happened and how you caused the injury to her.

“But you have accepted, through your guilty plea, that you did cause the injuries.

“It’s obvious from the photographs that she was seriously harmed by you. You were heavily in drink. Something prompted you to turn on her.”

He gave him a 16-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He told him he must undergo a three-month alcohol abstinence requirement in which an electronic tag is attached to his leg to detect even the tiniest drop of alcohol in his system.

He was also given 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days and told to complete the Building Choices programme.