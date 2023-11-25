Boob-infatuated Leeds paedophile wanted to take 13-year-old to Scarborough after Facebook grooming

A breast-infatuated paedophile promised to take a 13-year-old girl to Scarborough and bombarded her with almost 70 calls.

Khurram Razzaque made the Facebook friend request to the profile in June of last year, but had no idea it was run by Predator Exposure, a paedophile hunter group who work to catch out internet perverts.

The girl told 48-year-old Razzaque that she ws just 13 and from Pudsey, and after initially telling her she was “too young” he then said he wanted to become “good internet friends”.

He told her he would come to Pudsey, and asked her about her bra size, and her mother’s bra size, telling her he “loved boobs”, prosecutor John Hobley told Leeds Crown Court.

Razzaque contacted what he thought was a young girl on Facebook and said he wanted to take her to Scarborough. (pic by Adobe / National World)

After obtaining a phone number from the decoy, he called it 69 times in the space of three weeks. He said he wanted to take her to Scarborough where nobody knew them and said he wanted to French kiss her.

He arranged to meet her on July 2, asking her if anyone was home. When he arrived, he was greeted by Predator Exposure members. The police arrived and he was arrested.

He later admitted attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempting to communicate sexually with a child. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating Maryam Ahmed said Razzaque, of Berkeley Mount, Harehills, was aware of the threat of custody but referred to the probation report prepared for him and said: “It’s clear that they can work with him, it’s his first offence.”

The judge, Recorder Tony Hawks told him: “The circumstances are depressingly familiar. You knew perfectly well, or believed, she was only 13-years-old. You communicated with her in a sexual way.

“You have expressed some inability to confront your behaviour but nevertheless, they (probation) feel they can work with you. They (the offences) were attempts but you were not to know you were communicating with a decoy. You richly deserve to go to prison, but you would not get the help you need.”