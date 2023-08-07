Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bomb squad contacted after suspected hand grenades found in Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Armley Mills

A cordon was established after suspected hand grenades were found in the Leeds and Liverpool canal.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Aug 2023
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 19:04 BST

At 4.05pm yesterday (Sunday), police were contacted after what were reported as two hand grenades had been pulled from the canal by Armley Mills.

A police spokesperson said: “Images of the objects were passed on to the Explosive Ordnance Device team, who said they would attend to carry out a further inspection.

“A cordon with road closures was put in place and later removed after the objects were found to be safe.”