Bomb squad contacted after suspected hand grenades found in Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Armley Mills
A cordon was established after suspected hand grenades were found in the Leeds and Liverpool canal.
At 4.05pm yesterday (Sunday), police were contacted after what were reported as two hand grenades had been pulled from the canal by Armley Mills.
A police spokesperson said: “Images of the objects were passed on to the Explosive Ordnance Device team, who said they would attend to carry out a further inspection.
“A cordon with road closures was put in place and later removed after the objects were found to be safe.”