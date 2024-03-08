Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on Bolton Road, Bradford close to the junction with Boars Well Drive, at 8.50pm last night (Thursday, March 7).

The crash involved three vehicles – a black Skoda Fabia travelling in the direction of Shipley Airedale Road, a silver VW Golf travelling towards Queens Road and a Seat Leon Cupra also travelling in the direction of Shipley Airedale Road.

The Fabia was involved in a head-on collision with the Golf causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on Bolton Road, Bradford. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver of the Fabia, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died in the early hours of this morning.

"Two male passengers in the Fabia were also taken to hospital with serious injuries while a further male passenger was also taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

"The driver of the Golf was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening."

The male driver of the Seat has been arrested in connection with the collision and enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it to contact West Yorkshire Police.