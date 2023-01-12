The fight broke out at Bojangles Bar in Pudsey at around 1am on Tuesday, December 27, when the venue was busy with people celebrating Boxing Day. Various people were injured and the premises was damaged during the disturbance, which broke out on the first floor and involved a large number of men and women.

Chairs and other items were thrown and police and paramedics were called to the scene. Police are investigating the incident as violent disorder and police are hoping to identify those involved.

Inspector Phil Gill, head of the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Violence such as this in the local night-time economy is completely unacceptable at any time of year, but this incident was even more pronounced as it occurred during Christmas time when people were out to celebrate with friends and family. We simply won’t allow people who think they can behave in this way to get away with it.

The fight broke out at Bojangles Bar in Pudsey. Image: Google Street View

"The venue has good quality CCTV and we are confident that we will quickly identify those who were involved in this disturbance. We would like to hear from that anyone who knows the identity of any of people shown in the images, and we would still like to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of the incident and has not yet come forward.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Leeds West NPT via 101, quoting crime reference 13220705923, or online using the West Yorkshire Police live chat. Alternatively, people can reach out to [email protected] or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

