Body found in Western Flatts Cliff Park in Wortley
The body of a man was discovered in a Leeds park this morning (Saturday).
Police were called to Western Flatts Cliff Park, of Green Hill Lane in Wortley, just after 6am.
The body of a man was found.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 6.08am today (Saturday) after the body of a man was found in Green Hill Lane, Wortley.
"The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing, but the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious at this time."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscrib