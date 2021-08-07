Body found in Western Flatts Cliff Park in Wortley

The body of a man was discovered in a Leeds park this morning (Saturday).

By Joe Cooper
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 3:28 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th August 2021, 3:30 pm

Police were called to Western Flatts Cliff Park, of Green Hill Lane in Wortley, just after 6am.

Western Flatts Cliff Park, off Green Hill Lane in Wortley (photo: Google).

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 6.08am today (Saturday) after the body of a man was found in Green Hill Lane, Wortley.

"Enquiries are ongoing, but the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious at this time."

