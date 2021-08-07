Police were called to Western Flatts Cliff Park, of Green Hill Lane in Wortley, just after 6am.

The body of a man was found.

Western Flatts Cliff Park, off Green Hill Lane in Wortley (photo: Google).

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 6.08am today (Saturday) after the body of a man was found in Green Hill Lane, Wortley.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing, but the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious at this time."