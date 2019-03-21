Body found in Humber Estuary confirmed as female

Police have confirmed that the body found in the Humber Estuary is female.

The body was found in the water close to Spurn Point at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, March 20.

A post-mortem examination is currently underway.

It is expected to continue into the evening.

Police said that they have been in contact and informed those that needed to be made aware of the recovery.

Formal identification has not taken place and police cannot confirm her identity at this stage.

