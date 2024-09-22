Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of teenager who helped to steal cars after breaking into a Leeds home to find the keys boasted to pals it was “easy as f***”.

Kaiden Goodall and Jordan Hutchinson were “obviously part of a team” that broke into the property in Seacroft while the occupants slept upstairs, before driving off with a Hyundai and a Peugeot from the driveway, Leeds Crown Court.

The pair were only 17 at the time, but have since turned 18. The court heard that a male occupant of the target house woke up in the early hours having heard the “screech” of tyres. The burglars had broken in through the kitchen window.

Having called the police, patrolling officers then spotted the Hyundai on Easterly Road, close to Harehills Corner, so gave chase. It then turned into a dead end with Hutchinson diving from the moving car before it ploughed into a bollard. He was later found hiding behind a wall.

Goodall and Hutchinson were part of a gang that broke into a Leeds home to steal cars. (pics by PA / National World) | PA / National World

Goodall, who was in the passenger seat also got out but was quickly detained. They each had a small amount of cannabis on them.

They both gave prepared statements in their police interview denying involvement.

Their phones were analysed and on Goodall’s they found the message sent just a few hours before the break-in. He said: “Coming to get this car with Jordan? Easy as f***. Door’s unlocked. I will go in first.”

On Hutchinson’s phone they found a video of the two cars, taken shortly before they were stolen. He had sent the videos to others telling them about the cars.

They later both admitted burglary and theft of the vehicles, along with possession of cannabis. Hutchinson, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, also admitted theft of a £2,500 bicycle in York city centre on August 10, when he and an accomplice used an angle grinder to release it and take off.

The court heard that Goodall, of Grange Park Road, Roundhay, has no previous convictions, while Hutchinson has eight for 18 offences, including previous dwelling burglaries and aggravated vehicle taking while he was youth.

Mitigating for Hutchinson, Charles Blatchford said his client had been advised that due to his record, he may not simply “pass go” this time, suggesting he was warned about possible custody.

He said he was involved with others, perhaps more older men and added: “He is somebody who, if he is not definitely being exploited, he is certainly being led down the wrong path by them. He is the one left to carry the can.”

For Goodall, Rukhshanda Hussain said he had “stupidly” got involved. She added: “He needs to address this going forward that he does not fall into a lifestyle of crime. He is fully aware that people who burgle domestic premises go to prison. “

Judge Richard Mansell KC said it was clear they were part of a gang, with others obviously driving off in the Peugeot.

He gave Goodall a 12-month community order and 20 rehabilitation days. Hutchinson received a two-year community order, 100 hours of unpaid work, 40 rehabilitation days and will wear a GPS tracking tag for 12 months.

Due to his previous convictions, Judge Mansell warned him: “You are in the last chance saloon.”

He warned him about breaching the order and added: “You are likely to go into custody and let me tell you, it is no picnic.”