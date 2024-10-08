BMW M3 driver denies dangerous driving in smash that killed Leeds teenager at Swillington Common
Thomas Sherwood has today pleaded not guilty at Leeds Crown Court over the crash that killed Georgia Bendelow on Swillington Common in 2022.
The 34-year-old also denied two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving while uninsured.
Sherwood, of Tranquility Avenue, Cross Gates, and a preliminary date for a trial on April 27, 2026.
It is expected to last at least a week. He was granted unconditional bail.
Miss Bendelow was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on August 31, 2022. The BMW was heading in the direction of Garforth from Cross Gates.
A passenger in the Seat, Miss Bendelow was taken to hospital by air ambulance but died two days later.
Sherwood was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, before being released under investigation and then later charged.