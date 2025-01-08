Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A BMW driver who denies racing an Audi TT sports car that ploughed into a mother and daughter walking to nursery, killing them both, will not face trial until next year.

The white high-powered Audi TT RS left the road and struck Justyna Hulboj and Lena Czepczor on Scott Hall Road in January 2023.

The driver, Hardeep Bachu, has admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and is on remand awaiting sentence.

Jasskamal Riyat, who was driving a BMW M135i at the scene, is charged with the same offences and was due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Justyna Hulboj and Lena died after being struck by the Audi TT.

But due to Riyat’s trial barrister being unwell, the case had to be adjourned with the next available slot for a four-day trial being February 9, 2026.

Judge Batty apologised for the delay and added: “It’s not good enough. I know it’s a very stressful time for everybody.”

It will be more than three years since the tragedy by the time the trial gets underway.

Mrs Hulboj, 27, had been walking with four-year-old Lena along Scott Hall Road, near to the Land Rover and Jaguar garage, at around 8.30am on the morning of January 16, 2023, on their way to nursery.

They were hit by the white Audi TT moments before the vehicle crashed into a wall surrounding the Jaguar garage.

Tributes and messages of condolence were left for them both at the scene. An outpouring of grief led to more than £33,000 being raised through Go Fund Me to help repatriate their bodies to Poland.

Bhachu and Riyat were not charged until May, 2023.

Bhachu, of Grant Row, Adel, asked to be remanded into custody to “take responsibility” and “begin serving the inevitable sentence”, his barrister Richard Holland told a court during a previous hearing.

Meanwhile, Riyat, of Buckstone Avenue, Moortown, and who turned 36 today, has been bailed.

He is next due to appear at a case-management hearing on June 6.