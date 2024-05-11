Blunt judge tells illegal immigrant in Leeds: 'I don't know why you're here'
Albanian Kelvis Grigorov was arrested at his home on Woodhouse Lane in Woodhouse on March 8. During the subsequent search of his property, officers found a document bearing a Romanian name, but containing a passport photo of the defendant.
Leeds Crown Court heard there was no suggestion of the 32-year-old Albanian using the document for immigration purposes, but to secure employment.
Appearing in court from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he admitted an offence of possessing a counterfeit identity document.
No mitigation was offered by his barrister Michael Walsh, after the judge, Recorder Dafydd Enoch KC, said he would have to jail him, but would keep it to a minimum.
He told Grigorov: “I do not know what you are doing in this country, but being found in possession of this type of document means you will inevitably end up in prison.
“The courts take illegal immigrants in possession of false documents very seriously, for obvious reasons.”
He jailed him for four months and told him he was “libel for deportation” once his jail terms comes to an end.