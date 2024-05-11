Blunt judge tells illegal immigrant in Leeds: 'I don't know why you're here'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge bluntly told an illegal immigrant caught with a fake ID in Leeds: “I don’t know what you’re doing in this country.”

Albanian Kelvis Grigorov was arrested at his home on Woodhouse Lane in Woodhouse on March 8. During the subsequent search of his property, officers found a document bearing a Romanian name, but containing a passport photo of the defendant.

Leeds Crown Court heard there was no suggestion of the 32-year-old Albanian using the document for immigration purposes, but to secure employment.

The judge told Grigorov that he is likely to be deported once released from prison. (pic by National World)

Appearing in court from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he admitted an offence of possessing a counterfeit identity document.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister Michael Walsh, after the judge, Recorder Dafydd Enoch KC, said he would have to jail him, but would keep it to a minimum.

He told Grigorov: “I do not know what you are doing in this country, but being found in possession of this type of document means you will inevitably end up in prison.

“The courts take illegal immigrants in possession of false documents very seriously, for obvious reasons.”