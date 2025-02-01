Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A would-be burglar used a blow torch to burn and snap locks to people’s homes 60 miles away from Leeds.

Jordan May was part of a two-man team that took a taxi from Leeds to Chorley in Lancashire in the middle of the night.

But the pair were largely unsuccessful, trying to gain entry into three homes but disturbing the occupants each time.

May was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after he admitted theft of a vehicle and three counts of attempted dwelling burglaries.

It was heard 23-year-old May, previously of New Wortley but now homeless, had booked the cab at 11pm on November 14 last year.

May (pictured) and an accomplice are thought to have used a blowtorch in a bid to break into homes. | LP / National World

It then picked up May’s co-accused from an address in Bradford before reaching Blackburn. They then continued to Chorley, prosecutor Becky Jane told the court.

In the early hours they picked three homes and tried to break in.

The first resident, a woman, said she heard a bag at 2.55am and saw two men stood at her door, one wearing a snood and the other a balaclava.

When she turned on the light they ran off. The lock to her door had been broken and burned causing £500 damage.

Twenty minutes later the next resident received a notification that there was movement outside of their property.

The burglars were stood at the door trying to gain access but noticed a CCTV camera and walked away.

At 4am, a man was woken by a cracking sound at the home he shared with his wife and baby. He went downstairs and saw two silhouettes at the door. He shouted at them and they ran off.

Finally, the pair targeted a VW Passat parked on a driveway at another address. It was not until the next morning did the owner notice it was missing, along with the spare keys.

CCTV was checked and it showed the car being driven away at 5am. It was found in Bradford a week later.

May, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, has nine previous convictions for 20 offences.

He was jailed in 2021 for conspiracy to commit burglary and again in 2023 for handling stolen goods.

Mitigating, Andrew Semple said May had a difficult childhood surrounded by drugs, left school with no qualifications and had little prospect of employment.

He said: “The reality of his offending is very much based on drugs and the addiction he was suffering at the time. In 2023 he was very much in the grip of addiction. He is still relatively young.”

Mr Semple said that since being held in prison, he has obtained basic maths and English qualifications and is hoping to complete more.

Judge Simon Batiste said there had been clear planning with taxis being taken across the Pennines and they were armed with a blowtorch and face coverings. He jailed May for 27 months.

Then court heard that his co-accused had previously received four-and-a-half years for the offences, among others.