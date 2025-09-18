Blood left 'all over' Leeds house after woman attacked partner with a mirror

A woman hit her boyfriend with a mirror during a drunken fight, leaving him with serious head injury.

Katie Heeps put the man in hospital after the scrap in which they were both hurling household objects at each other.

Heeps was given a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting GBH without intent.

The 34-year-old was initially charged with the more serious GBH with intent, but the lesser charge was accepted by the Crown.

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson said Heeps dialled 999 on the evening of July 10 for an ambulance to attend the address on Landseer Road in Bramley.

The ambulance service requested the police also attend when they saw the amount of blood in the property.

The victim was found with a head injury near to his ear, so he was taken to hospital.

Heeps was arrested and admitted she had been drinking. She refused to look at the photographs of her partner’s injury.

Heeps, of Spring Valley Court, Bramley, has four previous convictions, including burglary, assault and theft.

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare said this incident was the worst she had committed, and that she had been held on remand in HMP New Hall for almost 70 days.

He said: “Prison has done her some good, health wise.”

He said the pair had been arguing, and that they can both turn violent. He said her partner had poured a can of beer over her days before she hit him.

Referring to the GBH, he said: “He was throwing things at her, she was throwing them back.

“She has caused an injury far more serious than she ever intended.”

The judge, Recorder Tom Little KC said: “It must have been a significant injury given the amount of blood found.”

He gave her a six-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, ordered her to complete a domestic abuse course, gave her 20 rehabilitation days to complete and a 120-day alcohol monitoring requirement.

No restraining order was imposed after it was heard that Heeps and the victim may reconcile.