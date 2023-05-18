Drug-using Michael Horne left his wife and neighbour terrified when he returned home on the evening of October 18 last year and began shouting and searching the house for weapons. His wife then left the house with their children, before a neighbour then caught sight of Horne in his own front garden on Newstead Terrace, Fitzwilliam, near Pontefract, clutching with the weapons and shouting “come on”.

The incident happened just after 6pm, with the police arriving a short time later to arrest the 32-year-old, Leeds Crown Court was told.

During his police interview, Horne said he had been attacked and grabbed the weapons to defend himself. He later admitted affray, possession of a bladed article and an offensive weapon, and threatening behaviour. Only days before he had appeared at court for a common assault charge on his wife. He received a community order for throwing items at her while he was drunk, including a toaster, kettle and a chopping knife.

Michael Horne waved the weapons about outside his home on Newstead Terrace in Fitzwilliam.

Mitigating for his most recent offences, Michael Devlin said Horne had been attacked by another man to “appease a drug debt” that had been accrued.

He said: “He then went home anticipating he was going to be pursued. He wanted his wife out of the property and away from harm. He took the weapons outside and in his garden essentially defending his own patch.

"I have to conceded there were dangerous weapons involved. For most of his life he has been a hard-working family man, but his misuse of drugs started in the last couple of years and led to a deterioration in his life, first in his job, then his family life.”

He said that Horne had been “taking whatever opportunity he can” while being held on remand, having completed courses in maths and English. He said that after completing his jail sentence he wanted to make amends by first getting a job, and then try to get his family back.