Black Moor Road incident: Leeds police hunting hit and run driver who left two people injured
West Yorkshire Police had received reports just after 10.15pm on Wednesday night about a van driving off after being involved in a collision in Black Moor Road, Moortown. Officers attended and found that two other vehicles had been damaged.
A spokesperson said: “Two people were taken to hospital for further treatment. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.”
A white VW Crafter van was found abandoned in Alderton Bank a short time later, with damage suggesting it had been in a collision. The spokesperson said enquiries were made to trace the occupants but they remained unidentified at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the van being abandoned is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 2010 of 31 May. Information can also be passed on using the 101 Live Chat facility on the force’s website.