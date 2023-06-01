West Yorkshire Police had received reports just after 10.15pm on Wednesday night about a van driving off after being involved in a collision in Black Moor Road, Moortown. Officers attended and found that two other vehicles had been damaged.

A spokesperson said: “Two people were taken to hospital for further treatment. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.”

A white VW Crafter van was found abandoned in Alderton Bank a short time later, with damage suggesting it had been in a collision. The spokesperson said enquiries were made to trace the occupants but they remained unidentified at this time.

Police were called to Black Moor Road in Moortown after reports of a hit and run. Picture: Google