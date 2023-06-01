Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Black Moor Road incident: Leeds police hunting hit and run driver who left two people injured

Police are hunting the driver of a van involved in a hit and run that left two people injured.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:20 BST

West Yorkshire Police had received reports just after 10.15pm on Wednesday night about a van driving off after being involved in a collision in Black Moor Road, Moortown. Officers attended and found that two other vehicles had been damaged.

A spokesperson said: “Two people were taken to hospital for further treatment. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.”

A white VW Crafter van was found abandoned in Alderton Bank a short time later, with damage suggesting it had been in a collision. The spokesperson said enquiries were made to trace the occupants but they remained unidentified at this time.

Police were called to Black Moor Road in Moortown after reports of a hit and run. Picture: GooglePolice were called to Black Moor Road in Moortown after reports of a hit and run. Picture: Google
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the van being abandoned is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 2010 of 31 May. Information can also be passed on using the 101 Live Chat facility on the force’s website.