Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A thug bizarrely seen shouting and hitting out at a bush in Leeds city centre then attacked a frail 85-year-old man before being rugby tackled by a member of the public.

Alin Nina was outside Boots on Commercial Street at around 10.30am on November 7 last year when people noted his odd behaviour.

Heard to be shouting in a “foreign language”, he was then seen walking towards Albion Street. An elderly couple were heading towards M&S when, without warning, Nina struck the man to the back of the head from behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nina was seen shouting at a bush in Leeds city centre before attacking a frail pensioner. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The elderly man, who was walking with a crutch, fell to the pavement and banged his head, leaving a four-centimetre laceration, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Nina, 27, then tried to run, but was brought down by a member of the public. Prosecutor Ayman Khokhar said the elderly couple, who were from the Manchester area, had come to Leeds for the Christmas market and were planning on having afternoon tea at the Queen’s Hotel.

Nina, of Clifton Moor, Harehills, was arrested but gave a no comment interview. He was also recognised as the person who attacked a man days before on November 5.

In a similar incident, he followed a man onto Briggate, picked up a stick and without warning, struck the man on his neck, then hit him again before fleeing. The victim had never met Nina before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also tried to steal almost £280 worth of cold and flu tablets and seven jackets from Asda on York Road on October 31 but was spotted and stopped by security. He gave a no-comment interview to police.

He admitted ABH, assault and theft. He has three previous convictions for seven offences, including a common assault.

Mitigating, John Bottomley conceded they were “unusual incidents” but said Nina was “remorseful for his actions”.

He said he came to the UK from Romania in 2017 and had worked throughout in warehouses “picking and packing”. He also pointed out that Nina had been on remand for six months - the equivalent to a 12-month sentence, given that most defendants are released on licence at the half-way stage of their sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Tahir Khan KC told Nina, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds: “You were clearly not well at the time of these offences. It’s the first time you have been incarcerated and in my judgement, you do not need to remain in custody any longer.”

He gave him 20 months’ jail, suspended for two years, and 25 rehabilitation days.