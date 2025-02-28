A thug who was recently released from custody savagely beat his ex partner and bit her face after turning up at her home in the middle of the night.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Convicted drug dealer Bryn Perry even callously continued the vicious assault after noticing her two-year-old son was crying and witnessing the attack. Wielding a knife, Perry told the stricken woman: “He is going to watch his mum die tonight.”

Perry was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for the attack, and had part of a suspended sentence order activated that he received for selling heroin and crack cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old had gone to the woman’s home in Middleton in the early hours of December 10 last year. She was woken by Perry banging on the door.

She tried to prevent him coming in but he barged past her when she opened the door. Intoxicated and accusing her of sleeping with other people, he then began punching her around the head repeatedly and bit her cheek.

Prosecutor Stephen Littlewood said the woman was “crying and begging” Perry to stop. When her young son appeared and was crying, Perry made the callous comment after picking up a kitchen knife.

Perry (inset) was jailed for the attack on his ex in which he punched and bit her. | WYP / National World

Members of the public who heard the commotion contacted the police. Officers found Perry hiding in the loft of the property and it took more than half an hour to coax him down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his police interview, he denied the offences and even suggested the woman hit herself to get him into trouble.

Perry, formerly of Thorpe Road, Middleton, but now of no fixed address, later admitted ABH. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster.

He has 10 previous convictions for 26 offences including ABH, battery and assaults on emergency workers.

In September last year he was convicted of dealing in Class A drugs. He was given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating for his latest offence, Michael Walsh said that it was a “sad situation” but Perry had been the “author of his own misfortune”.

He said there was no real mitigation for the attack, other than that he had eventually pleaded guilty.

He added: “He is a young man who needs to learn and learn quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Christopher Batty told Perry: “Your record for violence for someone your age is pretty appalling.

“To be given the opportunity [of a suspended sentence] and then to behave towards her the way you did, she was absolutely terrified.”

He jailed Perry for 20 months, and activated 12 months of his suspended sentence, making a total of 32 months. He was also handed an indefinite-length restraining order.