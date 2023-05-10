A video widely shared on social media shows two men fighting outside Benton Park School, Rawdon, on Tuesday afternoon. The pair were surrounded by a large group of adults and pupils, some filming the fight on their phones. A number of adults, including members of staff, are shown trying to intervene and calm the situation.

A parent has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that two boys had been fighting on the grassed area to the side of the school, before their parents got involved. Police and paramedics were called out.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they received reports of a fight taking place off Harrogate Road, Rawdon, at 3pm yesterday. A police spokesperson said: “The incident dispersed after a short time and no injuries were reported.”

Police have released a statement following the incident outside Benton Park School, Rawdon (Stock image: Bruce Rollinson)