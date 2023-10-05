A reward is being offered to help locate a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are issuing a further appeal for information on Ben Dyer, who is wanted on recall to prison. Dyer, who is 30 and from Leeds, was released from prison on licence in May this year after serving part of a sentence for armed robbery but has since been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his release.

Dyer, who is described as being about 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build, is now featured on Crimestoppers’ Most Wanted page. This means that a cash reward of up to £1,000 is on offer for information provided directly to Crimestoppers which leads to his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dyer is known to have links to the Osmondthorpe and Killingbeck areas, as well as Castleford.